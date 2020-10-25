Jane (Ginger) Weaver

1927-2020

Jane (Ginger) Weaver, 92, of Houston, died on April 10th.

Jane was born on November 20, 1927, in Bartlesville, OK, to Katherine and Joseph Chalmers. While Jane spent most of her childhood in Houston, TX, the family also lived several years prior to WWII in The Hague, where her father worked for Royal Dutch Shell.

Jane was a voracious reader and an excellent student. She attended college at Mills in Oakland, CA, and at the University of Colorado, Boulder, graduating with honors in Political Science.

Jane worked in Caracas, VZ, and later returned to Houston as a copy editor for The Houston Post. Jane met Donald Weaver in Houston through Bachelors and Belles; they married on December 28, 1957, and took a wedding trip to Guatemala. Settling first in Houston, where Don worked for Shell, the couple welcomed two daughters, first Sheila, then Holly.

After their girls were born, Jane spent much of her time as a homemaker, and was always very active in her community. She served as vice president of the local chapter of The League of Women Voters during the years the family lived in Cherry Hill, NJ. She also volunteered in the local school library. In addition, she gave countless hours to CONTACT helpline in Cherry Hill and later Crisis Hotline in Houston. In the year 2000, Ginger received an award for 3,000 hours of volunteer service with Hotline. She rescued many homeless animals, even though she was allergic to them.

Jane had a real passion for life. Besides her love of books, she enjoyed gardening, time spent with friends and family, and she especially loved to travel. Whether they were visiting their daughters in places like Scotland, Italy, Quebec, or Romania, or on one of their many Elderhostel adventures, Ginger and Don traveled widely. Trips included Alaska, Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, Costa Rica, the Galapagos Islands, Turkey, and Morocco.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Don, and survived by her brother John Chalmers; her two daughters, Sheila Wilson and Holly Gardner; three grandsons, Austin, Loren, and Aaron Wilson; and three foster grandsons, Hram Mang, Musa Onge, and Rama Mwenda.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store