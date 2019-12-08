|
Janel (Darla Janel Bevers) Blanscet
1936-2019
Darla Janel Blanscet, 83, of Waco, TX went to be with her Lord on November 28, 2019. A graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta, Texas.
Janel was born August 24, 1936 in Daisetta, TX in her Mimi's home to parents J.C. and Thelma Bevers. Janel graduated from Robert E. Lee high school in Baytown, TX in 1954 and from North Texas State University in 1957 with a degree in education. Janel spent her career as an English teacher in Baytown, Sheldon, and Channelview School Districts. She was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church in Channelview, TX and First Baptist Church of Woodway, TX.
Mrs. Blanscet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 43 years J.R. Blanscet, her granddaughter Heidi Kay Blanscet, and her sister Betty Rice. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Bevers and his wife Brenda, her daughter Gaye Decker and husband Daren, her sons Kyle Blanscet and wife Kelli, Gary Blanscet and wife Gail, Chad Blanscet and wife Lori, and her 10 grandchildren.
She loved her Lord, spending time with her family, serving in her church, and watching her beloved Aggies.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janel's name to Samaritans Purse Operation Christmas Child at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/janel-blanscet-waco-tx/.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019