Janet Leslie Carothers

1932-2019

Janet Leslie Carothers (nee Simecek) passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. Janet was born to George Charles and Julia Selina Simecek on October 24, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carothers; her daughter, Laura Dilgren; her son, Michael Dilgren; and her sister-in-law, Elise Simecek. Janet grew up in Cleveland and attended John Marshall High School and Wittenberg University. After moving to Houston in the late 1950's, Janet received a degree from the University of Houston in Speech Pathology and enjoyed a long career in the field with the Pasadena Independent School District.

An avid sports woman, Janet excelled in swimming and tennis. She was a tremendous Cleveland Indians fan; and later, Houston Astros fan. Janet would recount the thrill of attending the 1948 World Series as a young person, which her Indians would go on to win. When Chicago defeated her Indians in the 2016 World Series, Janet observed that the Chicago fans needed the win more and was thrilled the next year when the Houston Astros captured their first championship. Janet was an active church member and previously served on the council of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she took great pleasure in teaching catechism classes to the youth. She had a lifelong passion for learning and travel and took many trips with her family and late husband. Janet shared her enthusiasm for life and sense of humor with her beloved family and many friends.

Janet is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Sidney Dilgren, and their children, Catherine Diaz (husband Stephen Diaz), and Connor Dilgren; her daughter, Diane Dilgren and Diane's children, Matthew and Julia Dilgren; her granddaughters, Stephanie Corbett and Amy Dilgren; her great grandson, Braddigan Corbett; her brother, David Simecek and wife Shirley; and her very dear nieces and nephews and their families.

A memorial service will be held May 15 at 10:30 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4930 W. Bellfort Blvd, Houston, TX 77035. In lieu of flowers, donations to this church that Janet so cherished would be appreciated. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 9, 2019