Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel of Chapelwood United Methodist Church
11140 Greenbay Street
Houston, TX
Janet Elizabeth Maddox


1934 - 2019
Janet Elizabeth
Maddox
1934-2019
Janet Elizabeth Maddox was born in Oakland, California on the 25th of July 1934, and passed away in Houston on Thursday, the 26th of December 2019. She was 85 years of age.
A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 3rd of January, in the Chapel of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston, where Pastor Betsy Sutherland will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Courtyard Room.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this week's Wednesday edition of the Houston Chronicle.
Please visit Ms. Maddox's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There, you may also opt to receive updated information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
