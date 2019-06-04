Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
111 E. Medical Center Blvd
Webster, TX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Crowder Funeral Home
111 E. Medical Center Blvd
Webster, TX
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery
13001 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
Janet Farlow Obituary
Janet Lea (Duffin) Farlow
1948-2019

Jan Farlow, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Houston, Texas surrounded by her loved ones on Friday morning, May 31st, 2019.
Jan was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 15th, 1948 to Lea and Edward Duffin. Jan was a beautiful, loving, compassionate Christian woman who devoted herself to her family, friends and her faith in God. Jan loved everyone unconditionally; her life was a living example of the love that Jesus has for us. She witnessed about salvation through Jesus to her family and friends up to the very end of her life. Jan was an exceptional cook and found joy in making special meals and memories for her family and friends. In the later years of her life, Jan worked at Sonrise Mountain Ranch, in Cimarron, Colorado, where she shared her amazing meals and her tremendous faith with the visitors and staff during the spiritual retreats held in the summer months.
Jan is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Frank Farlow Jr., daughters Allison Simmons with husband, Eric; Katherine Richardson with husband, Kent; Julie Grote with husband, Don; her mother, Lea Duffin; sister Nancy Tinsley; and her two brothers, Jim Duffin with wife, Darlene and Stephen Duffin with wife, Cheryl. Her legacy also includes nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jan is joined in Heaven by her daughters Julie Farlow and Cindi Crigler.
Services honoring Jan will be held at Crowder Funeral Home located at 111 E. Medical Center Blvd in Webster, Texas 77598. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm and the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5th, at 10:00am with a reception to follow. A graveside ceremony will follow the funeral at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079 at 2:00pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 4, 2019
