Janet V. Fish
1938-2019
Janet V. Fish, age 81, of Tomball/Magnolia area, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, August 19, 2019 following an extended illness. She went peacefully at her home with her family by her side.
Janet's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11am at Rosehill Methodist Church at 21022 Rosehill Church Rd., Tomball, Texas 77377.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Methodist Children's Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019