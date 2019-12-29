|
|
Janet Elizabeth Maddox
1934-2019
Early in the morning on Thursday, the 26th of December 2019, after one more Christmas with her family (at least in spirit), Janet Maddox passed away surrounded by loved ones.
Janet was born on the 25th of July 1934, in Oakland, California to her parents George and Martha Bliss, who she loved deeply for her entire life. She spent most of her early life in the Oakland Bay Area. After graduating from college, she taught school until she began to raise a family. She was the consummate mom, bargain hunter and homemaker, who made many of the family's clothes. Summers were always spent at her parent's mountain cabin. Janet and family relocated to Houston, Texas in 1969. She dedicated herself to her growing family and supporting them in every way possible. Janet loved being a "Gammie" and "Gaga" to her four grandchildren. For the last 30 years Janet was a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church and was instrumental in helping move and grow the church library from a small temporary building to what is it today. She loved being one of the "Library Ladies" and spent countless hours there reading to children, doing bulletin boards, etc.
Janet is preceded by her parents, George and Martha Bliss. She is survived by her sister, Martha Jane Brown and her three children, Danny (spouse Lori), Debbie and Becky (spouse Mark). Janet is also survived by four grandchildren and their families: Andy (Ashley), Tyler (Susie), Brooke and Lily. Her care givers, Rene and Shawn, and longtime friend and family housekeeper, Erma, were also family to Janet and an important part of her everyday life.
The family wants to send special thanks to the Houston Hospice organization. This non-profit group operates a beautiful facility and is staffed by the most incredibly kind, supportive and caring group of people we could ever imagine. We also want to thank the Chapelwood community for all their support and prayers.
Janet loved the color pink and flowers. Anyone attending her service, who would like to, can wear something pink or with flowers. She would like that.
A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 3rd of January, in the Chapel of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston, where Pastor Betsy Southerland will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Courtyard Room.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family would request any memorials be directed toward the Chapelwood Library, 11140 Greenbay St., Houston, TX 77024 (www.chapelwood.org); The , 6055 S. Loop East, Houston, TX 77087 (www.act.alz.org); or to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030 (www.houstonhospice.org).
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020