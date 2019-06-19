Janet Lynn Odom

1949-2019

Janet Lynn Odom, age 69, of Houston, Texas, passed away June 16, 2019.

She was born in Sycamore, Illinois on December 4, 1949. Janet graduated from University of Houston and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

She was married to Michael I. Odom on January 24, 1987. Mike and Janet shared many life adventures together and enjoyed a fulfilling life together. Janet was loved and cherished by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

Janet had a career as a Tax Professional C.P.A. for Quintana Petroleum Corp./Wilica, Inc. from 1979 to 2018. She was a member of the Texas Society of C.P.A. and the Alabama Gardens. She had a passion for gardening, was a proud University of Houston graduate, an avid Astros fan, and an excellent fishing buddy.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, James L. and Bernice G. Kayes. She is survived by her husband, Michael I. Odom, brother James Kayes and wife Donna Kayes, sister Jodie Burton and husband Kenneth Burton, and brother Joseph Kayes and wife Claire Kayes. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews.

Mike would like to thank the doctors and staff of Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center, Dr. Niraukumar A. Naik, Dr. Kenneth Kennedy, and the E.R. doctors and staff of St. Lukes Medical Center for their excellent care. The Houston Fire Fighters EMT who also helped Janet. Thank you.

Funeral arrangements will be held in the main chapel, 10:00 am -12:00 pm visitation, 12:00 pm chapel service, and a committal service at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Ken Burton, Sean Kayes, Andrew Kayes, Gregory Kayes, Dave Odom, Glen Chamblee, Greg Hammond, and Joe Agrella.

Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019