Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Janet Stricklin


1959 - 2019
Janet Stricklin Obituary
Janet Stricklin
1959-2019
Janet Lee Stricklin was born February 19, 1959 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and passed away on December 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas, with her family and dogs by her side. She was active in the Bellaire, Texas community with her art and volunteering in her children's schools for spaghetti suppers, fundraisers, sport team events and art projects.
Janet is survived by her husband of 29 years, Steve Stricklin; sons, Spencer and Stewart Stricklin; mother, Janice Axmann; brother, David Axmann, M.D.; and sister, Susan Likovich. She was preceded in death by her father, George Axmann.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Miller Funeral Chapel, 7723 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77074. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020
