Janet Swikard

1949-2019

Janet Swikard passed away on Wednesday, the 19th of June 2019, in Houston following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Janet was born in Benson, Arizona on the 13th of April 1949. A gifted student, Janet excelled in science and education, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education followed by a Master's in Education, and later a Doctorate in Education, all from the University of Houston.

Janet was passionate about teaching. She taught biology and science in several Houston area schools, before being promoted to various leadership positions, including her last position as Dean of Instruction at Lamar High School.

In 1990, Janet married Joe R. Davis and joined what she called "the family business", Consolidated Graphics Inc. She assisted Joe in building and expanding the printing business as Vice-President of Human Resources. In 2000, Janet left the company to pursue community involvement, serving for many years as a Trustee of The Houston Museum of Natural Science where she was Education Committee Chair. Janet also supported many different charities as well as being involved in the Stablewood Women's Association where she made many friends. Janet and Joe loved to travel, entertained frequently and cherished their many friendships.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Thomas Leverda. She is survived by her devoted husband, Joe R. Davis; her brother, Mike Leverda and his wife, Susan, and her nieces, Meghan Leverda Anderson and husband, Kelly Anderson, and Lacey Leverda and her husband, Dan Tavares. Janet is also survived by Mike Davis and his wife, Monique, Phil Davis and his wife, Anne, and grandchildren, Whitney Davis, Lauren Davis, Connor Davis and Cameron Davis.

A memorial service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 24th of June, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive, where Rev. John Barksdale, Executive Director of Pastoral Ministries at Second Baptist Church, is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward The Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, TX 77030; or to the .

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful team of caregivers who lovingly cared for Janet in her final years; Genoveva Rodriguez, Yesenia Gutierrez, Pilar Moro, Edelmira Alfaro, Leticia Rodriguez and Natalia Cordova. Published in Houston Chronicle from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary