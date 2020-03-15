|
|
Janice Sarah Beauchamp
1937-2020
Janice Sarah Beauchamp, born to B.B. and Era (Melder) Howard on October 8, 1937 in Houston, TX passed on February 29, 2020 in Ft. Worth, TX.
A lifelong resident of Texas, she graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1955, where she was a member of the drum corps. She attended Lon Morris Junior College and The University of Texas. She worked as a legal secretary, escorted authors on their book tours and operated a bed and breakfast. Her large collection of autographed books was a source of pride and furthered one of her favorite pastimes, reading.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Keri and Edward Brooke, Keith Beauchamp and Julie Lim and Kevin Beauchamp and Howard Orlick. She has four grandsons, Zach and Adam Beauchamp, Marshall Brooke, Chase Brooke and his wife Jennifer.
Services will be held at White's Chapel in Southlake, TX on Tuesday 17 March 2020 in The Founders Chapel at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of North Texas, www.hsnt.org or 1840 East Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76103.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020