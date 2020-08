Janice Bergman1932-2020Janice Bergman passed away, at 88 years old.Left to cherish Janice's memories, is her daughter, Elaine Phelps, son in law Blake; grandsons Steven & Eric; great grandson, Kameron.For the extensive obituary, please refer to www.MemorialOaksFunerals.com A visitation for Janice will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 1-2PM in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. The funeral service will commence at 2PM, with the graveside to follow in Memorial Oaks Cemetery.