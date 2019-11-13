|
|
Janice VanStone
Hedrick
1938-2019
Janice VanStone Hedrick passed away peacefully at her home in Houston on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Janice was born in Houston on September 24, 1938, to Lorne and Carmen VanStone. After graduation from Lamar High School, she attended Texas Tech University, where she was affiliated with the Tri-Delt sorority. She later attended University of Houston and then worked as a law librarian at Tennessee Gas. Janice met Barney, her husband of 60 years, on a blind date. They were married on September 5, 1959.
Janice stayed home to be a full time mom to Scott and Andrea, and what a mom she was. Gentle and loving and selfless, she was the backbone of the family who quietly and effortlessly kept everything running smoothly. Perhaps her greatest role was as Gaga to her three grandchildren, a role she cherished.
Janice was a fiercely loyal friend and had many friendships dating back to early childhood. She treasured her lunches and many trips with her girlfriends.
Janice was a member of the Houston Junior Forum, Ladies Reading Club, and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. An avid football fan, she enjoyed researching picks for her football pool, where she was better known as Lady Gaga Hedrick.
Janice and Barney traveled the world and instilled a love of travel and adventure in their children and grandchildren. Family vacations were a highlight of her life.
To know Janice was to love her. She smiled with her whole face, loved deeply and loyally, and was a true friend to so many. Janice's children and grandchildren were her greatest source of pride and joy, as anyone who ever conversed with her knew immediately.
Janice is survived by her husband, Barney Hedrick, son Scott Hedrick, daughter Andrea Parker and husband Allen; grandchildren Peyton Parker, Tripp Parker, and Kelsey Pierce; brother Lonnie VanStone and wife Danlyn; and nephews Troy and Greg VanStone and their families.
In lieu of flowers, Janice requested that donations be made in her name to a or to Southeast Texas Lab Rescue, where she rescued her beloved chocolate lab, Abby. Donations may be made via paypal to [email protected] or via mail to STLRR, P.O. Box 46, Magnolia, Texas 77355.
Friends and family are cordially invited to remember Janice at a Celebration of Life at Braeburn Country Club this Saturday, November 16, 3-5 p.m. 8101 Bissonnet Street, Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019