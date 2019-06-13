|
Janice Irene Simons
1951-2019
Janice Irene Simons, age 67, a resident of Washington, NC, passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday June 9, 2019.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday June 15th, 2019 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory.
Janice was born in Union County, South Carolina on September 5, 1951 to the late Doyle De Bruhl and Vava De Bruhl who survives. She graduated from Spring Branch High School in Houston, Texas in 1969 and attended the University of Houston where she graduated with honors earning a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 13, 2019