Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC 27889-3757
(252) 946-4144
For more information about
Janice Simons
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC 27889-3757
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC 27889-3757
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Simons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Irene Simons


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Irene Simons Obituary
Janice Irene Simons
1951-2019
Janice Irene Simons, age 67, a resident of Washington, NC, passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday June 9, 2019.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday June 15th, 2019 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory.
Janice was born in Union County, South Carolina on September 5, 1951 to the late Doyle De Bruhl and Vava De Bruhl who survives. She graduated from Spring Branch High School in Houston, Texas in 1969 and attended the University of Houston where she graduated with honors earning a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education.
The obituary may be seen in it's entirety and condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington, NC is honored to serve the Simons family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now