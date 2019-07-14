Resources More Obituaries for Janice Simmons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janice Simmons

Janice Workman Simmons passed away peacefully June 27th, 2019 in Austin, Texas. A loving daughter, wife, mother and friend born February 2, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Theodore Andrew Workman and Dorothy Quay Workman.

She grew up in University Park neighborhood of Dallas, Texas and graduated from Highland Park High school. In her college years she attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri and graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After college she taught elementary school in Corpus Christi then married Thomas F. Simmons of Dallas. They had a wonderful life together, raising three children in the Memorial area of Houston and establishing life-long friendships with their neighbors. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile and gentle nature that expressed kindness and compassion to every living creature. She was a devoted daughter tending to the care of her parent's in Dallas, loving mother to her children and faithful wife to her husband of 54 years. She was a committed volunteer throughout her life but her greatest passion was her docent work at the Houston Zoo serving several decades. There she continued her love to teach children and work with animals. She traveled with docent friends to Zoo Conferences throughout the US and served as docent president in1988. She also was a dedicated Girl Scout Leader and loved adventure. She inspired her family to experience hiking and backpacking throughout Rocky Mountain National Park while on their annual vacation to the YMCA Camp Of The Rockies in Estes Park, Colorado. Janice treasured her friendships from childhood and throughout her life time. Later in life she volunteered for Houston Area Parkinson Society while a care giver to husband Tom and shared many wonderful friendships. She was always young at heart and enjoyed her later years in Austin with family and friends and birding trips to the Texas coast. She felt each day was a gift and watched every sunset with a grateful heart. Her shining spirit will be forever in our hearts.

Janice is preceded in death by brother-in-law William Simmons, parents Ted and Dorothy Workman and husband Tom Simmons. She is survived by sons Mark Simmons and Scott Simmons, daughter Christi Simmons, nephews Bill Simmons and wife Kathy, Tom Simmons and wife Heather, niece Maria Clohessy and sister-in-law Edwina Simmons, all of Texas. She is also survived by cousins Lynda Ward and Susan Norris of Oregon, Robert Bruce of Montana and Caroline Jones and Marjorie Cobb of Oklahoma.

The family wishes to thank Austin Hospice Christopher House for their exceptional care and support. Contributions to Janice's memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund or a . Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019