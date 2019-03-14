Janice Spradley McCarthy

1945-2019

Mrs. Janice Spradley McCarthy died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Houston, TX on March 19, 2019 at 11:00. Burial will follow in Memorial Oaks Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 at the funeral home.

Born in Austin, TX to the late Ernest W. and Josephine A. Martin Spradley, Mrs. McCarthy graduated from the University of North Texas with a Masters Degree in English. She taught school for 15 years and was also a homemaker. While in college she joined Zeta Tau Alpha sorority which became a lifelong passion and commitment. Among the many honors and positions held in ZTA at the national and local level, she was proudest of being a mentor to ZTA young collegians. They remember her fondly as a role model and a source of inspiration in her love and dedication to ZTA. May she forever wear the ZTA Crown!

As a proud fifth generation Texan, Janice was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and Daughters of the American Revolution. Janice also was involved in the as co-chairman.

Janice is survived by her husband of fifty one years, John McCarthy of Oxford, MS; sons Mark McCarthy (Danielle) and Michael McCarthy (Sara) of Houston, TX; sisters Jane Spradley Haley (Jim) of Bastrop, TX and Susan Spradley Bell (Steve) of Houston, TX, and nieces and nephews Vanessa (Paul) Lohr of Austin, TX, Andrew (Stephanie) Haley of Houston, TX, Lauren (Kyle) Czirr of Jersey City, NJ and Caroline (Michael) Clifton of New York City, NY.

Contributions in Janice Spradley McCarthy's memory may be made to Baptist Hospice Care (662-578-8402) or Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation (317-872-0540).

