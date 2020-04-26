Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Therrien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Therrien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Therrien Obituary
Janice Armstrong Therrien
1953-2020
Janice Armstrong Therrien, age 67, passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 21st of April 2020.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations toward Texas Gulf Coast Chapter Cystic Fibrosis, 50 Briar Hollow, Ste. 300 W. Houston, TX 77027; or to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210; or to /ALSAC, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -