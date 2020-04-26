|
|
Janice Armstrong Therrien
1953-2020
Janice Armstrong Therrien, age 67, passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 21st of April 2020.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations toward Texas Gulf Coast Chapter Cystic Fibrosis, 50 Briar Hollow, Ste. 300 W. Houston, TX 77027; or to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210; or to /ALSAC, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020