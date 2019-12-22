|
|
Janie McAdams
1947-2019
Jane "Janie" (Kojeski) McAdams, 72, of Kingwood, Texas, passed away December 19th, 2019.
Born January 31st, 1947, in Camden, New Jersey, she was a graduate of St. Rose Catholic School in Haddon Heights, NJ and St. Mary's Academy in Haddonfield, NJ. She received her radiology technician degree from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden NJ. Janie had a long career as a registered radiology technician and a medical assistant.
Janie married Martin McAdams on June 17, 1967. They raised three daughters while living in Las Vegas, Nevada; Ramstein, Germany; Elizabeth and Hazlet, New Jersey; and Butler, Pennsylvania, before settling in Kingwood, Texas, in 1979.
Janie was, above all else, a devoted, loving and fun wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Her family was her number one passion. She was an avid gardener and dog lover, as well as a dedicated volunteer for many local organizations. She touched many with her generosity and caring and her huge heart for helping others.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Marty McAdams; her two daughters, Kerry (Ron) Bone and Meghan (Ian) Craig; Ryan (Stacie) Cantor; her grandchildren, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Will, Wyatt, Tanner and Cooper, and her siblings, Charles (Joanne) Kojeski, Patricia (Angel) Dominguez and John (Jane) Kojeski. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Cindy Cantor, and sister, Carol Venezia. Janie is also survived by Marty's close family: Joanne Gahran, Brian (Jenifer) McAdams, Terry (Jennifer) McAdams, Marge McAdams and Anne Marie McAdams.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 4pm at Kingwood Funeral Home, 22800 Hwy 59N, Kingwood TX 77339. Interment will be Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Golden Beginnings Golden Retriever Rescue.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019