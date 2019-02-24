Janie Renee Ruiz

1984-2019

Janie Renee Ruiz, age 34, of Houston, passed away on 21 February 2019 at Houston Hospice, her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her mother Guicelda Ruiz (20 February 1994).

She is survived by her parents Raymond and Yolanda, sisters Cecilia, Cindy (Sylvester), Roxann (Lloyd), and her brother Daniel. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved so much.

She attended Broadway Baptist until the 12th grade. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. She attended Junior College but realized it wasn't for her. She found her niche working for UPS. She never met a stranger. She was a fun loving and caring person. Her family came first. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held from 6pm-9pm, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10am, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Rd., Houston, Texas 77098.

Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.

Her family would like to thank the medical staff at Harris Health for the good care they gave her. And especially the staff at Houston Hospice for their excellent care they gave her in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to Houston Hospice. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary