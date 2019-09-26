|
|
Janis Dianne Hein
1956-2019
Janis Dianne (Wright) Hein, age 63, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on September 22, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Her laughter and smile were bright lights in the lives of all who met her.
Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Janis Ellen and David Arthur Wright. She is survived by her husband James Hein; daughter Claire Hein Blanton (Jack) and son Preston Hein; grandson Jack S. Blanton IV, all of Houston; and sister Linda Wright Hope (Leonard) of Allen, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main Street, Houston, on Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation. For additional information, please visit www.asacredchoice.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019