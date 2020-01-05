|
Janis K. Johnston
1933-2019
Janis Kathryn Thompson Johnston passed away quietly and peacefully with family at her bedside on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Graham, on July 27, 2019. Janis is survived by her five children; Jenny and (husband) Rich Lord of Sugar Land, Kevin Johnston of Richmond, TX, Linda and (husband) Mike Fox of Bellaire, Bruce Johnston of Maui, Hawaii, and Shelly and (husband) Bryan King of Rockwall, TX. She is also survived by grandchildren; Kathryn Lord, Cameron Fox and wife Leah, Blake Fox, Justin Fox, Tanner Fox, Sophia and Beau Johnston, and Chelsea and Scott King. She is also survived by her brother Arlen Thompson and wife Linda, and by nieces Cynthia Rebeck, Arlene Thompson-Brantley, Ginger Fish, and JoAnne Johnston and nephews Raymond and Trevor Johnston.
Janis was born June 6, 1933 in Waco, Texas and spent her childhood in Waco, Ft. Worth, Dallas, and eventually Oklahoma City where she graduated from Classen High School. At Classen, she was President of the pep club, Queen of the Blue Jackets, and Secretary of the Senior Class. Until a few years ago, Janis and Graham regularly attended Classen class reunions. She graduated with a degree in Education from the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.
Janis and Graham met when they were freshmen at OU. He was from South Africa attending on a swimming scholarship. They dated the four years of college. After graduation, Janis began working as an elementary school teacher. She had the gift of making children feel cared about, and when she and Graham married in December, her entire 3rd grade class came to their wedding! After their marriage they moved to South Africa where Janis continued teaching. After four years there, they moved to Chicago in 1958 where they started their family. They then settled in southwest Houston in 1962.
Janis was a wonderful mother and devoted wife. She was a woman of great faith, having come to know Christ at an early age. She instilled in her children a love and respect for the Lord. She and Graham were members of Bellaire United Methodist Church and the adult Sunday School Seekers Class. She also went on mission trips to Russia, the Philippines, and Costa Rica where she taught Vacation Bible School to the local children. Janis was PTO President during the years her children were attending Bellaire High School. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and a Past President of the Houston Chi Omega Alumnae Association.
When Graham became active in the Masters Swimming Program, Janis became his biggest cheerleader and supporter. Her love for life and spirit of adventure served her well as she and Graham traveled the world, and he became a multi-record holding world class swimmer. They were a beautiful couple who inspired so many people with their devotion to one another even to the end of their lives.
Janis loved her friends and was intentional in her relationships with them. She was a prolific writer and often could be heard typing letters or seen using her beautiful cursive to write cards or postcards to the many friends and family she had all over the world. She was a very much loved daughter, pesky little sister, good friend to many, beloved aunt to six nieces and nephews, a wonderful mother to five children, a fun grandmother called "MeMe" and "Moppy" to nine grandchildren and a devoted and much loved wife.
A memorial service for Janis will be held at 4 pm Friday, January 10, 2020, at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet, with reception to follow from 5 – 7 pm. Interment for Graham and Janis will be 2 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.
The family would like to thank the many loving caregivers at Autumn Leaves, now called Villa at Riverstone, in Missouri City for their kindness and compassion toward Janis during the last two years. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Janis faced with grace and acceptance this debilitating disease which affects so many. Contributions may be made in Janis' memory to the at www.act.alz.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020