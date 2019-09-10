|
Janis O. Hadnott
1935-2019
Janis Oleda McDowell Hadnott was born to Daniel and Zara McDowell in Lincoln, Texas on September 29th, 1935. On September 4th, 2019, she went to heaven for everlasting life. Jan graduated from Prairie View A&M University in 1957 with a degree in Music Education and continued with post graduate work in Opera Studies at Texas Southern University.
Jan met and married William H. Hadnott, Jr., M.D., her husband of 49 years, in Bay City, Texas. Though she lived her adult life in San Antonio, she leaves a host of friends and family in the Houston and Prairie View area that will miss her dearly.
Her great passion for life was most apparent in her relationships with her children; Wanna H. Hadnott, Wynette Hadnott Keller and husband Larry, Marjorie Laverne Hadnott, William H. Hadnott, III, M.D. and wife Nicole. Jan adored her two grandchildren, William Harrison Hadnott and Leah Michelle Hadnott, who affectionately called her "Gigi".
A funeral service will be held September 11th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 508 N. Center Street, San Antonio, Texas 78202.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following:
Janis McDowell Hadnott Scholarship – Music Department, Prairie View A&M University, P. O. Box 393, Prairie View, TX 77446. (In the memo line, please write "Janis McDowell Hadnott Scholarship"); The Hadnott Family Endowed Presidential Scholarship Fund, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, 301 University Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77555; or St. Paul United Methodist Church Moller Organ Endowment, 508 N. Center Street, San Antonio, Texas 78202. (In the memo line, please write "In memory of Janis McDowell Hadnott").
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019