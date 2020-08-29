1/1
Janyce Cobb
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janyce Lanette Cobb
1940-2020
Janyce Lanette Benton Cobb, age 79, of Jersey Village, TX, died of COVID-19 complications on August 3, 2020.
Born and raised in Cuero, she got her BBA from Austin College in Sherman, TX, and married her college sweetheart, Bill Cobb, in 1962. She proudly supported his work in the Navy on the USS America CVA66 aircraft carrier. They settled in Jersey Village and welcomed their daughter Cynthia in 1971. Janyce became Houston's first female sales rep for Johnson & Johnson in 1972; sold over $8M in medical supplies in the '80s; and founded Jan Cobb & Associates.
Janyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill Cobb, her daughter Cynthia Cobb Oelkers, husband Patrick, and their children Weston and Corinne; her sister Velores Wilkinson and husband Huey; her niece Lanette Patterson, husband Tim and daughter Vivien; nephew Earl Wilkinson and children Carol, , Kaden, and Joshua; sister-in-law Pam Knippa, and many cousins. She was predeceased by parents Annie Louise Nagel Benton and Finly Dotry Benton.
Memorial at a later date. Contact American Heritage for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
2814450050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by American Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved