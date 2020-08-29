Janyce Lanette Cobb1940-2020Janyce Lanette Benton Cobb, age 79, of Jersey Village, TX, died of COVID-19 complications on August 3, 2020.Born and raised in Cuero, she got her BBA from Austin College in Sherman, TX, and married her college sweetheart, Bill Cobb, in 1962. She proudly supported his work in the Navy on the USS America CVA66 aircraft carrier. They settled in Jersey Village and welcomed their daughter Cynthia in 1971. Janyce became Houston's first female sales rep for Johnson & Johnson in 1972; sold over $8M in medical supplies in the '80s; and founded Jan Cobb & Associates.Janyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill Cobb, her daughter Cynthia Cobb Oelkers, husband Patrick, and their children Weston and Corinne; her sister Velores Wilkinson and husband Huey; her niece Lanette Patterson, husband Tim and daughter Vivien; nephew Earl Wilkinson and children Carol, , Kaden, and Joshua; sister-in-law Pam Knippa, and many cousins. She was predeceased by parents Annie Louise Nagel Benton and Finly Dotry Benton.Memorial at a later date. Contact American Heritage for more information.