Eternal Rest Funeral Home - Houston
4610 South Wayside Dr.
Houston, TX 77087
(713) 644-1166
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Resurrection Church
4613 Alvin Street
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The Resurrection Church
4613 Alvin Street
Interment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:15 AM
Houston National Cemetery
1990 - 2019
MR. JARED LAISH WILLIAMS
1990-2019
Mr. Jared Laish Williams 28, passed away on February 24, 2019. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 10-10:55 a.m. with a service to follow at 11;00 a.m. Services will be held at The Resurrection Church located at 4613 Alvin Street (77051). Pastor Jackson, Officiating. The Interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery on Monday, March 4, 2019 @ 11:15 a.m. Michael o. Davis in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019
