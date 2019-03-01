|
|
MR. JARED LAISH WILLIAMS
1990-2019
Mr. Jared Laish Williams 28, passed away on February 24, 2019. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 10-10:55 a.m. with a service to follow at 11;00 a.m. Services will be held at The Resurrection Church located at 4613 Alvin Street (77051). Pastor Jackson, Officiating. The Interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery on Monday, March 4, 2019 @ 11:15 a.m. Michael o. Davis in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019