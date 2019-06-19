Jaroslaw "Jarek" Zborowski

1961-2019

Jaroslaw Tomasz Zborowski, known by his family and friends as Jarek, passed away on May 22, 2019. Jarek was a self-described "teacher, philosopher, scientist, lover, friend, and father," with great emphasis on the latter.

Jarek was born in Grudziadz, Poland, on Sept. 5, 1961, and spent his formative years in Gdansk nurturing an intense curiosity for the world around him with influence from the Polish-Catholic tradition. His thirst for exploring the unknown led him to the United States—first Tampa, Florida, and then Houston, Texas—in 1981. After suffering a major setback through a sudden mystery illness that he was told was terminal, he rebounded to full health and enrolled in the University of Houston, where he eventually earned a Ph.D in Physics.

It was during that time that Jarek met the mother of his children, Christine Benham, whom he married in 1984. Almost two years later, his son, Matthew, or Mateusz, was born. Almost a decade later, his daughter Allison, or "Pinch," graced his life. He is survived by all three, his father Andrew Zborowski, mother Aleksandra, and sister Krysia Adamska, her husband Zbigniew, and their children Marta, Marcin, and Jan. His love also extends to his uncle Jan Korthals, aunt Maria, and their son Mark, Jarek's godson. He leaves behind Christine's parents Margaret and Don Benham—who looked after him as if he were their own—as well as their son Chad and his wife Suzanne. Jarek valued nothing more than his family.

Jarek found his purpose in education, both as a life-long learner and educator himself. He worked for more than a decade in the University of Houston's physics department, notably contributing to the Space Vacuum Epitaxy Center (SVEC) that developed the Wake Shield Facility deployed into low-Earth orbit via the Space Shuttle in the mid-1990s. But it was the second chapter of his career that may have been most gratifying, as he taught physics, chemistry, calculus, and so much more to the many bright young minds at Robert M Beren Academy and The Emery/Weiner School in Houston. As with his own children, Jarek had high expectations for his students and was demanding, but he was also encouraging and showed confidence in their abilities.

In his free time, Jarek enjoyed reading, traveling, swimming, and sharing drinks with friends. He leaves behind a vast library of books spanning his favorite topics of physics, philosophy, religion, and world history; a travel log to some of the world's great cities; and lasting memories of the deep, probing conversations that one could only have with Jarek. He was also a supporter of Liverpool, Tottenham, and Ajax depending on the day and a permanent, adoptive LSU football (American) fan since his son Matthew's enrollment in and graduation from the university years ago.

While Jarek's latter years were a struggle given numerous health problems, his perseverance in spite of it all was a testament to his strength, character, and fearlessness—traits that his family and friends collectively admired and hope to emulate as they keep his memory alive.

A memorial service will be held at the Prince of Peace Catholic Community's Mary Chapel on Tomball Parkway on Monday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary