Jarry David Booth
1946-2019
Jarry David Booth, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Houston on September 20, 2019. Jarry was born October 15, 1946 and took great pride in being a lifelong Houstonian.
He was a Master Mason for over 50 years and a member of both the Bellaire Lodge #1336 and Houston Scottish Rite. He also served as President & Chairman of the Board of Bering Community Service Foundation during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in 1990.
Jarry retired after 30 years from UH, where over his tenure, he served as Business Manager for several colleges. He then worked for Oracle, implementing business and student services software, a position he loved, but was forced to retire in 2009 due to his neurological issues.
Jarry was preceded in death by his parents, Linda S. Aronstein and Jarrell Dean Booth, and his half-sister and half-brother, Lisa Countiss and Ricky Aronstein.
He is survived by his life partner, Craig Kennedy, his nieces and nephew, Kelli Moss, Camille Moss, and Morgan Countiss, as well as his dear Aunt Shirley Saxon and her family of Lufkin, Texas.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Park Plaza Hospital and staff at Pin Oak Caregivers, especially Jane Seger and Karen Lenzy, for their dedication to Jarry's care over the last several months.
A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002 on Saturday, November 2nd at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the National Fragile X Foundation at FragileX.org or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019