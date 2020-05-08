Jason Knox
1984 - 2020
Jason Michael Knox
1984-2020
KNOX, Jason Michael; a devoted husband, a loving father, and only son passed away suddenly on May 2, 2020, at the age of 35 years.
He is survived by his loving family, wife Keira, their children, Cooper & Eliza. His parents, grandparents, and numerous relatives and friends.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. With a Celebration of Life Service to follow on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Both from The Houston First Baptist Church, 740l Katy Freeway, Houston, Tx.
Jason was a committed HPD officer and pilot who fully embraced his job and died doing what he loved; protecting the Citizens of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, donations to assisttheofficer.com would be appreciated



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
5:00 - 8:00 PM
The Houston First Baptist Church
MAY
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Houston First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
7134658900
May 8, 2020
Thank you sir for your service! May you Rest In Peace in Gods loving arms.
Allen Beisert
