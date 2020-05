Jason Michael Knox1984-2020KNOX, Jason Michael; a devoted husband, a loving father, and only son passed away suddenly on May 2, 2020, at the age of 35 years.He is survived by his loving family, wife Keira, their children, Cooper & Eliza. His parents, grandparents, and numerous relatives and friends.A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. With a Celebration of Life Service to follow on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Both from The Houston First Baptist Church, 740l Katy Freeway, Houston, Tx.Jason was a committed HPD officer and pilot who fully embraced his job and died doing what he loved; protecting the Citizens of Houston.In lieu of flowers, donations to assisttheofficer.com would be appreciated