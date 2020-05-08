Jason Michael Knox
1984-2020
KNOX, Jason Michael; a devoted husband, a loving father, and only son passed away suddenly on May 2, 2020, at the age of 35 years.
He is survived by his loving family, wife Keira, their children, Cooper & Eliza. His parents, grandparents, and numerous relatives and friends.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. With a Celebration of Life Service to follow on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Both from The Houston First Baptist Church, 740l Katy Freeway, Houston, Tx.
Jason was a committed HPD officer and pilot who fully embraced his job and died doing what he loved; protecting the Citizens of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, donations to assisttheofficer.com would be appreciated
1984-2020
KNOX, Jason Michael; a devoted husband, a loving father, and only son passed away suddenly on May 2, 2020, at the age of 35 years.
He is survived by his loving family, wife Keira, their children, Cooper & Eliza. His parents, grandparents, and numerous relatives and friends.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. With a Celebration of Life Service to follow on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Both from The Houston First Baptist Church, 740l Katy Freeway, Houston, Tx.
Jason was a committed HPD officer and pilot who fully embraced his job and died doing what he loved; protecting the Citizens of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, donations to assisttheofficer.com would be appreciated
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2020.