Jason Serre Murphy
1977-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Jason Serre Murphy shares his passing. Jason tragically left this world on August 5th, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Dina Murphy as well as daughters Caleigh Elizabeth and Kelsi Ann Murphy, ages 10 and 9, respectively.
Jason, who grew up in Sugar Land, was the son of an Air Force pilot, which led to his love of travel and adventure. A wonderful cook, Jason never met a grill he couldn't master.
You could often find Jason – who was known to be a devoted father – with his family at the horse stables where his daughters are equestrians. He was also an avid sportsman, spending his time hunting, fishing and SCUBA diving.
Jason is survived by his parents Charlie and Barbara Murphy and younger brother Jonathan Murphy. He was predeceased by his brother Jacob Murphy. He will be remembered by family and friends that loved him for his laid-back personality and kindness.
The family will host a memorial service on Tuesday, August 13th 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Sugar Land Mortuary, located at 1818 Eldridge, Sugar Land, TX 77478.
In lieu of flowers, checks can be donated to the savings account that has been set up for Caleigh and Kelsi's college fund in Dina's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019