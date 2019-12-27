Home

ROSS MORTUARY, INC - HOUSTON
3618 LYONS AVE.
Houston, TX 77020
713-223-8071
Jason Simpson
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
5102 Dabney St.
Houston, TX
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
5102 Dabney St.
Houston, TX
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
5102 Dabney St.
Houston, TX
1952 - 2019
Jason Works Simpson
1952-2019
Jason Works Simpson passed to Jesus Christ our Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by family. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Viola Meekins, and sister, Emma Simpson Vaughn.
Jason was born on Wednesday, September 10, 1952, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas as the third child and only son to Viola & Russell Simpson. He graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1970. After receiving a degree in political science & MBA in finance from Texas Southern University, he went on to work for Amoco Oil, Port of Houston & eventually became a self-employed financial consultant, specializing in public pension plans, until his death.
He loved playing golf, cards and a loud, boisterous game of dominoes. He was known for his long-winded yet hilarious jokes. He spent countless hours making jazz-centric mixtapes for his friends & his collection of albums is legendary.
Jason will always be remembered for his beautiful smile and generous spirit. He leaves to cherish his memories a wife (Celeste), daughter (Jillian), son (Jason), an uncle (Bobby), a sister (Carolyn), and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He will be missed tremendously.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:00am with funeral services beginning at 10:00am. Both services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5102 Dabney Street, Houston, TX 77026. Interment will be held at Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
