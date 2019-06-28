Home

BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 521-0066
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services
1734 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services
1734 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX
Javier Mateache Sacristan


1966 - 2019
Javier Mateache Sacristan Obituary
Javier Mateache
Sacristan
1966-2019
Javier Mateache Sacristan, 53, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Friends are cordially invited to visit with the family on Friday, June 28, 2019 from six until eight o'clock in the evening with a celebration of his life at seven o'clock at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed towards squamous cell cancer research at Baylor College of Medicine, 1 Baylor Plaza, Houston, Texas 77030.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019
