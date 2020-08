Jay Leron Baker2015-2020"Let the little children come to me... for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as them." - Matthew 19:14A walk-by visitation will be held August 21st, 3 P.M. - 5 P.M. at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. His service will be attended privately and may be viewed by live stream August 22nd at 10:00 A.M.: https://www.mabriemortuary.com/JayBaker