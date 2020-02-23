|
|
Jay Michael Ignatoff
1937-2020
Jay had the last name you couldn't forget. Or pronounce. Or spell correctly. But his legacy will ALWAYS be remembered.
A lifelong pharmacist (Windsor Pharmacy, Walgreens), Jay knew the Rx for a happy life was to surround himself with family near and far, co-workers, running buddies, fraternity brothers, and newfound friends at The Village at Gleannloch Farms.
Jay stayed busy riding his bike, rooting for the Astros, Texans and Cougars, playing Tripoley, Blackjack, and Texas Hold'em, organizing theater outings, sending silly texts, taking square dancing lessons, and searching for the world's best coconut cream pie.
"Iggy," as you take your seat at that eternal poker table, rest assured - life dealt you a winning hand.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The University of Houston College of Pharmacy or The 100 Club. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at The Village.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020