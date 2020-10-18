Jay N. Muenzler1947-2020Jay Nicholas MuenzlerAugust 3, 1947 –October 2, 2020Jay Nicholas Muenzler, 73, passed away October 2, 2020, Spring, TX. Jay was born August 3, 1947, San Antonio, TX, to Arlie Paul Muenzler and Alyce Raeke Muenzler. Jay worked for Continental Airlines for 40 years.Jay was predeceased by his parents; his first stepfather, Ernest J. Hoffman; his second stepfather, Otis Hale; and also his beloved Mom, who died at 104, 2019. Jay lost a stepdaughter, Kimberly Wallace-Yee, 2002.Jay is survived by his long-time companion, Debby Jo O'Connor; his son, Kevin Paul Muenzler; his grandson, Chance Avery Muenzler; his grand-daughter, Victoria Muenzler Bullard, and her husband, Koty Bullard; plus his great-grandson, Kaiden and great-granddaughter, Peyton. His brothers, Dale Muenzler and Ken Muenzler; nieces, Kristi Malik and Kaye Bonner; and a large extended family also survive him. Jay was loved and will be missed.Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held later.FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY, PLEASE GO TO: