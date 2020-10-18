1/1
Jay Muenzler
1947 - 2020
Jay N. Muenzler
1947-2020
Jay Nicholas Muenzler
August 3, 1947 –
October 2, 2020
Jay Nicholas Muenzler, 73, passed away October 2, 2020, Spring, TX. Jay was born August 3, 1947, San Antonio, TX, to Arlie Paul Muenzler and Alyce Raeke Muenzler. Jay worked for Continental Airlines for 40 years.
Jay was predeceased by his parents; his first stepfather, Ernest J. Hoffman; his second stepfather, Otis Hale; and also his beloved Mom, who died at 104, 2019. Jay lost a stepdaughter, Kimberly Wallace-Yee, 2002.
Jay is survived by his long-time companion, Debby Jo O'Connor; his son, Kevin Paul Muenzler; his grandson, Chance Avery Muenzler; his grand-daughter, Victoria Muenzler Bullard, and her husband, Koty Bullard; plus his great-grandson, Kaiden and great-granddaughter, Peyton. His brothers, Dale Muenzler and Ken Muenzler; nieces, Kristi Malik and Kaye Bonner; and a large extended family also survive him. Jay was loved and will be missed.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held later.

http://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/9731527

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Houston
2901 West Loop South Suite 102
Houston, TX 77027
7135331690
