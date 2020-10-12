Jay Hillel Plotkin1931-2020Jay Hillel Plotkin born in 1931 in Chicago, Illinois passed away on October 10, 2020. Jay is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Pearl Plotkin and loving wife of 50 years Katheryn Grossman. He is survived by his loving and devoted children and 2 grandchildren. The family is having a graveside at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Beth Israel Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Jewish Family Service, The American Red Cross or a charity of your choosing.