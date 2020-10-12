1/1
Jay Plotkin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Hillel Plotkin
1931-2020
Jay Hillel Plotkin born in 1931 in Chicago, Illinois passed away on October 10, 2020. Jay is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Pearl Plotkin and loving wife of 50 years Katheryn Grossman. He is survived by his loving and devoted children and 2 grandchildren. The family is having a graveside at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Beth Israel Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Jewish Family Service, The American Red Cross or a charity of your choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Beth Israel Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Houston Jewish Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Jay was a fantastic person and will be missed dearly but he will never be forgotten.
Sending my deepest condolences to the entire Plotkin family
Stewart Golden
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved