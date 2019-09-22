|
Jay Lee Purcell
1932-2019
Jay Lee Purcell passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019. Jay was born in New Madrid, Missouri on December 28, 1932, the second son of James and Maye Purcell. Jay grew up in rural Missouri with his two brothers, Jim and Murray. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, where he met Joanne, his wife of 62 years. Jay joined Shell Oil in 1954 and, following military leave to serve in the Army, devoted his career to Shell for 35 years and developed lifelong friendships. His early assignment to the auditing staff took Jay and Joanne around the country with their growing family and eventually to Los Angeles where he was named Senior Auditor. They relocated to Houston in 1970 and Jay continued working in multiple leadership positions including Treasurer of Shell California Production, Inc.
Jay was very active in his children's lives, attending every swim meet, scouting event, Little League game, and school program, and especially loved to coordinate family car trips to his favorite beach destinations and made time to visit family in Missouri each year. Jay and Joanne enjoyed a long and happy retirement, traveling extensively, including visiting nearly every state and many countries, often with friends and family. Jay treasured the yearly family beach trips and especially enjoyed the spirited washers tournament held each year at South Padre Island beach. Jay led a very active life and was always tackling a new project around the house, tending to his yard, or helping a neighbor or friend. He enjoyed travel, Astros games, Aggie football, boating at Lake Conroe, playing poker and bridge with friends, bowling, grilling the perfect meal, and especially Christmas, adding more lights and decorations each year, intent on making it a magical time for his children and grandchildren. More than anything, he loved being with his wife and family and relished his role as Grandpa to his five grandchildren, never missing an event or game.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Maye Purcell and brother Jim. He is survived by his adored wife of 62 years, Joanne Purcell, son David Purcell and wife Ann; daughter Susan Purcell and husband Shane Schlemeyer; son Gary Purcell and wife Lissa; and five grandchildren: Devon and wife Amanda, Matthew, Nikki, Kirby, and Cullen; brother Murray Purcell and wife Gail; sister-in-law Jane Purcell; brother-in-law Roy Warren; nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
The family extends grateful thanks to the staff of Houston Hospice and Pin Oak Caregivers for their care in Jay's final days. A visitation will be held Friday, September 27th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Frwy. A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 10221 Ella Lee Lane, at 2:00 pm on September 28th, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Trey Little, followed by a reception in the Massey-Tucker Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019