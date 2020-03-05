Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Kingsland Baptist Church
20555 Kingsland Blvd.
Katy, TX
View Map

Jay Stabler


1937 - 2020
Jay Stabler Obituary
Jay Calvin Stabler
1937-2020
Jay Calvin Stabler, age 82, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on March 1, 2020.
Jay was born in Bryan, TX, graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1956; He settled in Houston, TX and started his career in 1962 at Houston Lighting & Power Company.
Jay was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Jay was a blessing to everyone around him. Jay's other loves were fishing and running. Jay, also known as Papa Jay, by is grandkids, was so very loved by his Family and friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX. 77079. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kingsland Baptist Church, 20555 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX 77450. Followed by a graveside service at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX. 77079. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jay's honor may be given to Kingsland Baptist Church VBS Missions Fund.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
