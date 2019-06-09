Jayne Hunter Gilbert

1934-2019

Jayne Hunter Gilbert, age 84, passed away peacefully at home in Houston on Saturday, the 1st of June 2019, after fiercely battling various cancers over more than two decades. Born in 1934 to Pearl and Gerald Hunter, residing her childhood in the little town of Blakesburg Iowa, she earned a B.S. in Dietetics while active in Alpha Delta Pi sorority from Iowa State in 1956 and Masters of Education from U of H in 1970 (just short of her PhD). In 1957, her long and multi-faceted career and engaging life in Houston began.

From positions as staff, chief, director and administrative dietitian for various hospitals to trailblazer entrepreneur, formulating nutrition programs for schools, nursing homes, and state agencies, all the while instructing and inspiring adoring students at San Jacinto College and others, Jayne managed to raise five children and make hundreds of friends. She was also extensively involved in her community, professional and recreational associations, holding board seats at The American and Texas Dietetic Associations (President 1977), Toastmasters Magic Circle Club, Texas Paperweight Collectors Assoc., and RICH and Make-A-Lot Investment Clubs, among others. Awarded Distinguished Dietitian of Texas in 1983, the first American Dietetic Assoc. Award of Excellence in 1988, ISU's Alumni Award for Professional Achievement in 1997, and Outstanding Consultant Dietitian in 2000. Jayne's inviting and magnetic personality attracted life-long friends at First Methodist's Adelphi class, Lady Washington Chapter of the D.A.R., investment clubs, travel and cruises, and her countless other affiliations and memberships. She enjoyed hosting and entertaining especially at Jayne's Plain in Chappell Hill during Bluebonnet Festival, playing bridge and Rummikub.

Jayne is survived by siblings and spouses, Joellyn and Jim Barton (Ottumwa, IA), Frank and Mary Hunter (Denton, TX); she was very proud of all her children and their spouses: Jay and Lydia Gilbert (Santa Fe, TX), Scott and Dianne Gilbert (Houston, TX), Cindy and Gregory Clement (Rhome, TX), Grant and Sharon Gilbert (Houston, TX), Greg and Stephanie Gilbert (Marietta, GA) ; and grandchildren: Jay F. Gilbert, Katie Toth & husband Dylan, Hunter Gilbert, Grant L. Gilbert, and Grace Gilbert. She delighted in the fact that all four sons and two grandsons are Eagle Scouts.

In addition to her legion of supportive friends and staff members of her Clarewood House family, a particular thanks goes to those who offered Jayne special attention and comfort. The compassionate and talented staff at Houston Methodist Hospital, especially Dr Garth Beinart's group, were extraordinary. In her final days, Houston Hospice's Blue Team and Jayne's around the clock home caregivers, were a dedicated and caring team that helped ease her into God's arms.

The memorial service and celebration of Jayne "Babe" Hunter Gilbert is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 14th of June, at First United Methodist Church, 1320 Main Street in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

We hope that you will join us for these special times and honor Jayne in sharing her cheerful personality by wearing brightly colored attire.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward the Jayne H. Gilbert Scholarship, Texas Academy Foundation, 4507 Apollo, Houston, TX 77018; or to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030 (HoustonHospice.org).

Jayne Gilbert was a true pioneer woman in her field, life and as a mother; and God definitely broke the mold when he created Jayne.

Jayne Gilbert was a true pioneer woman in her field, life and as a mother; and God definitely broke the mold when he created Jayne.