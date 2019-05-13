Jayne Miller Maginnis

1922-2019

Jayne Miller Maginnis, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Houston on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born Emma Jayne Miller in Commerce, Texas, on July 10, 1922, the only child of Nona Wesley Miller and John Thomas Miller. She spent her early life in Commerce, moving to Fort Worth in the 1930's. There she married William L. Wise, Jr. and had two daughters, Nona Wise Carmichael and Martha Wise Baum. In 1972, Jayne joined her daughters in Houston. She met and married John T. Maginnis and lived in Houston for the remainder of her life.

Known for her elegance, beauty, loyalty, and warmth, Jayne is survived by her daughters Nona Wise Carmichael and husband David and Martha Wise Baum. She was lovingly known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren, David Humphreys and wife Julia, Alan Baum and wife Stephanie, and Caroline Baum Spencer and husband Kyle, and her great-grandchildren Miller Humphreys, Collier Humphreys, and Weldon Spencer. Jayne is preceded in death by her parents and her husband John T. Maginnis, who welcome her to heaven with open arms.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for the unwavering care provided by Eleanor Babineaux, Joyce Braction, Arnetra Chedikah, Minerva Balthazar, Zella Thomas, Schunta Van and to Richard Barrera and Linn Blankenship of Inwood Manor for their years of dedicated service.

A family graveside service will take place in Fort Worth at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Texas Heart Institute, P.O. Box 20345 Mail Code 3-117 Houston, TX 77225-9969, or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary