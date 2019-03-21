Jean Barnett Rowley

1924-2019

Jean Barnett Rowley of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, the 17th of March 2019. Jean was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 25, 1924 to Victor Fitzgerald and Frances Large Barnett. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School and the University of Oklahoma where she was a Kappa. Jean married Craig Morrison Rowley on July 28, 1945.

Jean is survived by her children: Sandy Rowley Colt, Michael Fitzgerald Rowley, John Steele Rowley and Robert Mason Rowley; grandchildren, Jonathan Zachary Altneu, Katherine Elizabeth Altneu, William Sloan Colt, Walker Rowley Colt, Charlene Kiana Rowley, Rachael Emma Rowley and Tyson Fitzgerald Rowley; and great grandchildren Sway Kailewahonuikamalie Silva, Aisis Kahokuleaokawaiol Silva, Nella Rose Altneu, Willoughby Isabel Altneu, Samara Sidney Kaufman, and Collins Sloan Colt.

Jean, with Craig and often with their four children, summered in a cabin in the Canadian woods, hiked miles through Colorado, Wyoming and California, skied beautifully, sailed twice across the Atlantic, and played golf from age 4 to 94.

Desserts were planned before the meal. Jean was a great cook in difficult circumstances - making Pineapple Upside Down Cake over a campfire in the rain, and roasting Prime Rib in the gimbaled oven while sailing heeled over in a storm.

Jean's gift was that she could relax her mind and concentrate. Incredible! Inspirational! We should all be amazed! Jean was always resilient, she laughed at adversity and it ran the other way!

Jean leaves a legacy of adventure to which her kids aspire. She loved life and always cared about making a contribution. Jean has been everywhere, done everything, raised four kids, and stood by her man. Jean loved to dance and was the life of the PARTY.

A celebration of Jean's life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 23rd of March, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Road in Houston.

In lieu of the customary remembrances, contributions in memory of Mrs. Jean Barnett Rowley may please be directed to a .