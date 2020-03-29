|
|
Jean Berry Howell
1929-2020
Jean Berry Howell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, the 26th of March 2020, in Austin, Texas, after a long struggle with dementia. She was 90 years of age. She was born on the 31st of August 1929, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Bertha Heintz Berry and Edward L. Berry.
Jean attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas and was a graduate of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She was a lifetime member of Tri Delta Sorority and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Jean was an incredibly loving mother and grandmother, and was affectionately called "Mimi." She was a dear friend to many and always helping others. Jean was a devoted Houstonian and loved her bridge group, investment club, Tri Delta Alumnae and many caring friends and neighbors.
Jean moved to Austin in 2013 to be closer to her daughter, Betsy. The family would like to thank all the caregivers, nurses, and staff at the Belmont Village in Westlake.
Mrs. Howell was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Howell (Bob); her brother, Edward L. Berry Jr. and great-grandson, Jack M. Horton. She is survived by her three children, Robert C. Howell, Jr. (Bobby) and his wife, Judy Howell of Friendswood, Texas, Betsy Howell Horton and her husband, Michael Horton of Lakeway, Texas, and Nancy Howell Barlar and her husband, Kris Barlar of Fayetteville, Georgia. Jean is also survived by her six grandchildren; Travis and Sarah Howell, Ryan Horton and his wife, Rachel, and Megan Horton Koehler and her husband, Steven, and Haley and Robert Barlar.
The family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer in Houston.
A memorial service is to be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, those wishing to honor Jean's memory, memorial contributions may be directed to The Blue Bird Circle, 615 W. Alabama Street, Houston, Texas 77006 or by visiting www.bluebirdcircle.com, Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78759; or to the .
Please visit Mrs. Howell's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. You may also opt to obtain updated information on her page by selecting "Receive Notifications" on her tribute page for further service details once available.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020