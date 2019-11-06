Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:15 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
5:30 PM
Temple Beth Tikvah
12411 Park Shadow Trails
Houston, TX
1942 - 2019
Jean Cahn Obituary
Jean Mary Cahn
1942-2019
Jean Mary Cahn, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday November, 2, 2019.
Friends, family, and others whose lives Jean touched are invited to the graveside services at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive at 1:15 p.m on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. In addition, a memorial service will be held at Temple Beth Tikvah, 12411 Park Shadow Trails, Houston, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to her favorite charity; the Houston Food Bank.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
