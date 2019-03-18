Home

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Jean Dabbs
1929-2019
Jean Roberts Fricke Dabbs, 89, of Houston, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born April 20, 1929 in Amite, Louisiana to the late Emmett Morris Roberts and Ione Ridgedale Roberts but lived most of her life in Houston, Texas. She was a resident of Champions Forest and a member of Champions Forest Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands – Charles Dabbs and Charles Fricke, and her siblings Earl K. Roberts, Ouida Roberts Harbor, James Roberts, and Arol Morris (Doc) Roberts. She is survived by her nephew Randy (Cori) Roberts of Cypress, Texas and her niece, Terri Roberts Luneau (David) of North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Memorials may be made to Champions Forest Baptist Church, 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd, Houston, TX 77069. Condolences may be sent to the family at 16710 Creekview Lane, Cypress, TX 77429.
Interment will be at Forest Park West on Westheimer Road. A memorial event will be planned for family and friends at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019
