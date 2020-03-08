|
Jean Wilcox Ferguson
1931-2020
Jean Wilcox Ferguson died peacefully on Saturday, the 29th of February 2020 at the age of 88.
Jean was born on March 12,1931 in St. Louis Missouri to Howard Wilcox and Lillian Janitz. Her father was an early pioneer in the aviation industry in St. Louis, but sadly passed away when Jean was only three weeks old. The newly widowed Lilly brought her beautiful baby to Houston so she could be closer to family. A little later in her young life, Jean was fortunate enough to have a stepfather, Charles Harrison Stannard whom she cherished and always called "Dad".
Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Ferguson, a long time executive in the Boating Industry in Houston. She is survived by her seven children, Pamela Ott and husband David, Patrick Ferguson and wife Cathy, Sande Ferguson, Carol Guernsey and husband Carl, Robert Ferguson, William Ferguson, and Joseph Ferguson. She was also the proud grandmother of Elizabeth Herndon and husband Rogers and David Ott, Jr. and wife Tennessee, Clay Ferguson, Cassidy Ferguson as well as numerous great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will occur at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorial donations may be made to The Houston Hospice or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020