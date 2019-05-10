Jean Arlan Harris

1944-2019

Jean Arlan Harris, 75, passed away on May 4, 2019.

He grew up on a dairy farm in Almeda, Texas and learned at a very young age the importance of family and hard work.

He was smart, adventurous, witty, funny, charming, generous, loving, and one-of-a-kind!

He had a special God-given ability to understand how things worked and was a natural salesman.

He founded Harris Machine Tools in 1979 and was well-known and respected in the metalworking machinery industry.

He was a member of the Machinery Dealers National Association for many years.

He continued to work in the business, alongside his family, until his very last days.

He is preceded in death by his father Jean Arthur Harris; mother, Ruthie Harris; and older sister, Orell Zaeske.

He is preceded in death by his father Jean Arthur Harris; mother, Ruthie Harris; and older sister, Orell Zaeske.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannine; younger sister, Linda Brandino, and special friend Gaston Concha; daughter, Terra Rosenblad, and husband Lance; and their children, Harris, Travis and Lara; son, Jean Harris, Jr., and wife Jaime; niece, Laurel Zaeske; nephew, Eric Zaeske, and wife Pam; their children, Jordan and Ashley; and numerous cousins.