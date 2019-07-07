Home

Jean King


1930 - 2019
Jean King Obituary
JEAN WARDWELL KING
1930-2019
Jean Wardwell King, age 88, passed away peacefully 30 June 2019. Jean was born 01 Oct 1930 in Detroit, MI., as the only child of parents Stephen Gillette Wardwell and Eleanor Margaret Neil. She met her husband, Stuart Martin King, while they were students at Michigan State Univ., and were married 13 Dec 1952 in Detroit, MI. Jean was a member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church and San Jacinto Chapter, NSDAR. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Stuart, and daughter Cheryl Ann King. She is survived by four children: Karen and husband Tom Gaede; Sandra and husband Rick Rutledge; Gayle and husband Dean Radabaugh; and Todd King and wife Lori; ten grandchildren: Damon Victory, Duncan Hildreth, Daniel Radabaugh; Diane Mallard, Douglas Radabaugh, David Radabaugh, Heather Safi, Austen King, Forrest King and Colin King; six great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held for the family only.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019
