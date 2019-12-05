|
|
Jean Entrikin Harwell
1928-2019
Jean Marie Entrikin Harwell was born on the 21st of October 1928, in Iowa City, Iowa, and passed away in Houston on Thursday, the 28th of November 2019. She was 91 years of age.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 6th of December in the drawing room of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Following a private burial, a memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 7th of December, at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston, where Dr. Wick Stuckey, Senior Associate Pastor, will officiate.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to The Chapelwood Foundation, Chapelwood UMC, attn: Accounting Manager, 11140 Greenbay St., Houston, TX, 77024; Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston TX 77030-4123; or to Alzheimer's Texas, 7719 Wood Hollow Drive Suite #157l, Austin, TX, 78731.
Please visit Jean's online memorial tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019