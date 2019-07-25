|
|
Jean Marie Foster Crowder
1925-2019
Jean Marie Foster Crowder, passed away on Monday, the 22nd of July.
A more specific and detailed notice is to be published in Sunday, the 4th of August, edition.
A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 6th of August, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston.
Please visit Mrs. Crowder's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 25, 2019