Jean Moreland Shewmaker

1924-2019

Jean Moreland Shewmaker, 95, of Houston, Texas died at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital on March 24, 2019. She was born February 3, 1924 in Mackville, Kentucky to Maggie Briggs Wycoff Shewmaker and John B. Shewmaker. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1942 and married Charles Vance Shewmaker in 1944. Their lives took them to Louisville, Kentucky; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Ft. Pierce, Florida; and Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie and all nine of her siblings. She is survived by daughters Judy Stearns and husband Jeff Stearns of Houston, Texas and Vance Blalock of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren Christie Shopoff and husband Michael Shopoff of Houston, Texas, Daniel Blalock of Denver, Colorado, and Laura Blalock of Denver, Colorado; great-grandchildren Courtney Shopoff and Colt Shopoff of Houston, Texas and Harlow Blalock of Denver, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1 PM at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 5830 Bermuda Dunes Dr, Houston, TX 77069, (281-444-2112). A small reception will be held following the service. Flowers remaining after the service will be taken to Brookdale Champions for the enjoyment of the residents. Burial of her ashes at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, KY will take place on Thursday, June 6 at 11 AM, with a small reception following a graveside service.