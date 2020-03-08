|
|
Jean Christian Rein
1924-2020
Jean Christian Rein, born April 25, 1924 in Crockett Texas passed away February 28, 2020. Pre-deceased by parents Robert and Lee Vena Christian, loving husband Harold W Rein Jr. (Buck) of 53 years, great-grandson Rein Henderson, and sisters Monterrey, Juanita, Robbie Lee, and Beth. Survived by daughters Sandra (Tom) Kennerly, Dianne (Jim) Riley, Carol (Stephen) Smith and Denise Rein. Ten grandchildren and two step grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren. Sister Ruby Gaddis and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Vantage Hospice and caretakers Flor and Janett for their love and compassion. Private graveside service at Veterans National Cemetery, officiated by St. Jerome Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, TX. 979-245-4613.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020