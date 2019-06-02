Jean Hourigan Ried

1925-2019

Jean Hourigan Ried , 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Hubert L Ried MD. She is survived by her children, Mary Virginia Simpson(Gayland), Mark Ried (Stephanie), and Celeste Reavis, six grandchildren ,which includes Ried Reavis, who lovingly helped with his grandmother's care until the end, and three great grandchildren.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to her devoted caretakers Ofelia, Amy and Carmen. It was their tireless commitment to our Mother that allowed her to remain at home until her passing.

Family and friends may gather for a Memorial Mass on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11am in the Burguieres Family Chapel at Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart.Following Mass, there will be a reception at the convent home.

A private family internment will be held at Chapel of the Oaks Mausoleum at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019